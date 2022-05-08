11.1 C
Shropshire
Sunday, May 8, 2022

Man arrested following death of pedestrian in south Shropshire

News
Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

Police have arrested a man following the death of a 26-year-old in a ‘hit and run’ last weekend.

The man died after being hit by a vehicle that failed to stop on the B4368 between Craven Arms and Much Wenlock in the early hours of Saturday 30 April.

Investigating officers had appealed for witnesses and those with any information to come forward. They made the arrest on Saturday morning.

The 56-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He has been bailed while investigations continue.

