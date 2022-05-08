Firefighters attend fire involving woodpile near Shrewsbury

A fire involving stacked hardwood timber near Shrewsbury took firefighters almost five hours to extinguish.

Fire crews were called to the fire at Hanwood Bank at around 10.30pm on Saturday.

The fire involved stacked hardwood timber and was extinguished by firefighters using main jets and crews reducing the woodpile by hand.

A thermal imaging camera was also used to check for hot spots.

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Minsterley and Shrewsbury with an operations officer also attending along with a utility company.

The fire was extinguished by 3.15am.