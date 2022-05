Firefighters were called to rescue a person from the River Severn in Shrewsbury last night.

Crews including the Incident Command Unit and the Water Rescue Unit were called to Castlefields after reports of a person in the water at around 10.10pm.

One person was rescued from the river and left in the care of the ambulance service.

- Advertisement -

Five fire appliances were mobilised from Baschurch, Minsterley, Shrewsbury and Tweedale with an operations officer.

West Mercia Police officers also attended.