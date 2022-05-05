Shropshire pensioner’s Captain Tom-inspired walk raises hundreds for charity

A Shropshire pensioner has raised nearly £1000 after undertaking a Captain Tom-inspired sponsored walk of his home.

John Brayne walked 90 laps of Withywood in memory of his late wife Jean

John Brayne overcame a painful foot injury to walk 90 laps around his home – Withywood extra came scheme in Shrewsbury – in time for his 90th birthday

John took his epic challenge seriously – swapping his favourite fish and chips for healthy salads to help get in shape.

John was cheered on by neighbours and staff at Withywood – which is run by The Wrekin Housing Group.

John undertook the fundraiser in memory of his later wife Jean – who passed away from bowel cancer in 2019. The money raised is being donated to Severn Hospice, who helped care for Jean during her fight with the disease.

John is no stranger to fundraising, having previously raised over £400,000 for good causes with his wife Jean.

The couple, who then worked at the Lazy Trout cafe in Marshbroom, became qualified dance teachers nearly 40 years ago. They specialised in sequence dancing – a popular form of social dancing based on the normal ballroom and Latin steps.

Proceeds from all the many classes and dances generated a colossal sum for dozens of worthy causes.

John celebrated his completing his 90 laps with a special party with his neighbours at Withywood.

John said “It’s been hard-work but I’ve enjoyed it. Everyone here at Withywood has been brilliant – they’ve cheered me on every step of the way and a few people have joined me in walking a few laps each day.

“It’s all been done for a good cause and I’m delighted we’ve been able to raise some money for Severn Hospice. I’m going to enjoy a well-earned rest now but I’m already looking at the next fundraiser – maybe I can go five better when I hit 95!”

Sharon Lawrie, Service Manager at Withywood said:

“John has been an inspiration to both the residents and staff here at Withywood. He’s powered through the pain barrier and walked those 90 laps. We hope his efforts will raise much needed funding for Severn Hospice.”

If you would like to donate, you can visit John’s Just Giving Page.