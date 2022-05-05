Hoax threat disrupts learning at Shrewsbury Colleges Group

Students at Shrewsbury Colleges Group were put in lockdown earlier today following an anonymous threat which was later confirmed as a hoax.

The London Road campus of Shrewsbury Colleges Group

Students at campuses on London Road, English Bridge and Welsh Bridge were asked to remain in their classrooms during the incident.

Lessons and other activities have since resumed.

A Shrewsbury Colleges Group spokesperson said: “A short while ago, the college initiated invacuation procedures on the advice of West Mercia Police following receipt of an anonymous threat.

“All staff and students were asked to stay on campus. The police have now confirmed that the threat was a hoax.

“Lessons and other activities will proceed as normal for the rest of the day. Students may now return to all campuses for the remainder of the day.

“We’d like to thank all staff and students for their co-operation and for implementing the invacuation procedure.”