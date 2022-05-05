Community events across Telford to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Tea parties, scarecrow trails, film festivals and the chance to view one of the Queen’s private cars are just some of the events planned across Telford and Wrekin to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

A number of community groups have organised the events after receiving a grant from the Platinum Jubilee Celebration Fund, set up by Telford & Wrekin Council to bring together communities and ensure the Platinum Jubilee weekend 2 to 5 June is one to remember.

Among the groups awarded the grant are St Leonard’s Church, Malinslee, who will be hosting an afternoon tea and evening concert, Madeley Community Orchard who have organised a tree planting event and Longdon-upon-Tern Village Hall, who will have one of the Queen’s former private cars on display as part of their festivities.

- Advertisement -

Other highlights include a film festival at Wellington Orbit, a mini carnival at Dawley Baptist Church and a scarecrow festival and croquet competition around The Coke Hearth in Coalbrookdale.

Cabinet Member for Climate Change, Green Spaces, Natural and Historic Environment and Cultural Services, Cllr Carolyn Healy (Labour) said:

“We’ve had a fantastic response from local groups and organisations and I’m delighted we have been able to support so many celebration events, which will bring together so many communities across the borough.

“Thanks to their involvement the Platinum Jubilee Weekend looks set to be a truly amazing four days as we mark and remember the seven decades of Her Majesty’s reign with an action packed programme of activity.”

Residents and visitors can keep up to date with events in the area online at www.telford.gov.uk/jubilee2022 where Telford & Wrekin Council will also be sharing tips on how to make your party as sustainable as possible.