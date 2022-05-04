Man assaulted and cash stolen during aggravated burglary in Charlton

Police are appealing for witnesses after cash was stolen and a man assaulted during an aggravated burglary near Telford.

The incident happened on Monday 2 May at around 2am at an address off Bluebell Road in Charlton.

The suspects entered the property before assaulting a man and making off with £1,000 in cash.

Both suspects are described as black men, in their late teens or early 20s and of slim build – the first man is described as being 5’ 8’’ and the second six foot.

Anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident and has dash-cam or CCTV footage is asked to contact West Mercia Police quoting incident 43i of 2 May 2022 or by visiting our website https://www.westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/.