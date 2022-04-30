Two threatened during attempted robberies near Telford town centre

Police are appealing for information following two attempted robberies near Telford town centre.

Both incidents happened on Monday 4 April at around 10.30pm on Silkin Way adjacent to the A442.

The first victim was approached by two men before one of the suspects threatened him with a bladed weapon demanding he hand over his mobile phone. The victim was able to get away unharmed and no possessions were taken.

Shortly afterwards the men then approached the second victim and demanded they also hand over their mobile phone. The victim suspected one of the men had a weapon and also managed to get away unharmed and no possessions were taken.

The two suspects have both been described as white men, aged between 25 and 35 years old and of a slim build. Both were wearing face coverings.

The first man is described as wearing a dark green or olive coloured hoodie and rode a blue and white motorbike/ dirt bike.

The second man is described as wearing a dark coloured hoodie and riding either a red and white, or blue and white motorbike/ dirt bike.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and may have dash-cam or CCTV footage is asked to contact West Mercia Police quoting incident 705i of 4 April 2022 or by visiting https://www.westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or 0800 555 111.