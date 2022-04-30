Man dies after being hit by vehicle on B4368 between Craven Arms and Much Wenlock

A 26-year-old man has died after being hit by a vehicle that failed to stop on the B4368 between Craven Arms and Much Wenlock.

Officers investigating the incident believe that the man was walking along the road in the early hours of this morning when he was hit by a vehicle that failed to stop at the scene.

Police officers and West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the scene but sadly the man had died.

Detective Inspector Dafydd Jones said: “Our thoughts remain with the man’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.

“We continue to carry out enquiries into the incident and ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has dash-cam footage to please get in touch by calling 101 quoting incident 96 i of 30 April.”

Alternatively, you can provide information via the West Mercia Police website.

If you do not wish to contact the police, you can speak 100% anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website. They will never ask for your details and they cannot trace your IP address.