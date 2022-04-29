Thieves target Telford mobile phone shop

Police are appealing for witnesses following a break-in at a mobile phone shop in Oakengates.

Police say the burglary happened at around 1.30am at Mobile Zone on Market Street in the town on Sunday 17 April.

It is believed the two suspects arrived on a moped and were at the scene for around 10 minutes before leaving.

- Advertisement -

Police are asking for anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and may have dash-cam or CCTV footage to them quoting incident 88i of 17 April 2022 or by visiting the West Mercia Police website.