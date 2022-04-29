5.9 C
Shropshire
Saturday, April 30, 2022
- Advertisement -

Thieves target Telford mobile phone shop

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for witnesses following a break-in at a mobile phone shop in Oakengates.

Police say the burglary happened at around 1.30am at Mobile Zone on Market Street in the town on Sunday 17 April.

It is believed the two suspects arrived on a moped and were at the scene for around 10 minutes before leaving.

- Advertisement -

Police are asking for anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and may have dash-cam or CCTV footage to them quoting incident 88i of 17 April 2022 or by visiting the West Mercia Police website.

- Supporting Shropshire Live -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP