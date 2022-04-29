5.9 C
Saturday, April 30, 2022
Severn Valley Railway is finalist for top national tourism award

By Shropshire Live

The Severn Valley Railway has been named as a finalist in the tourism industry’s national Awards for Excellence.

The Severn Valley Railway at Bridgnorth
Following a rigorous judging process by handpicked tourism industry experts, VisitEngland has selected the SVR as one of three finalists in its new Resilience and Innovation category.

Helen Smith, the SVR’s Managing Director said:

“This is an outstanding achievement for the Severn Valley Railway, and recognition for the amazing hard work and talents of our volunteers and paid staff.

“To survive the devastating impacts of the Covid pandemic has taken incredible strength, brave decisions and many changes to the way we work. For example, our most recent innovation has been to paint an SVR-based locomotive purple, to commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

“Resilience and innovation have truly been our watch words, and we’re so pleased that VisitEngland has acknowledged our achievements by choosing us as finalists.”

The SVR won a regional award for Resilience and Innovation from Visit Worcestershire in March this year, and as a result was put forward for the national VisitEngland Awards along with hundreds of other businesses from across the country.

The Visit Worcestershire judges were impressed by the improvements the SVR made in its virtual experience, digital PR, collaborations, wider tourism support and business diversification, calling the organisation ‘an inspiration to others’. They also highlighted the railway’s apprenticeship scheme.

VisitEngland Chief Executive Patricia Yates said:

“These awards celebrate the businesses and individuals in tourism across England who have delivered excellence during the last year and it is fantastic to see such an outstanding list of finalists.

“The impressive list reflects the sheer scale of innovation, quality and experiences across England’s tourism industry and I congratulate all the finalists and wish them the very best of luck.

“Millions of jobs and local economies depend on tourism and this year’s awards are also a timely opportunity to acknowledge the determination and dedication of tourism businesses as they rebuild, and continue to champion best practice and customer service excellence, providing visitors with a stand-out experience.”

The awards ceremony will take place at the Library of Birmingham on 8th June.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

