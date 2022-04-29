New guide to help visitors make the most of Telford Town Park

Visitors to Telford Town Park can now get an insight into hidden treasures and well known gems thanks to a new guide.

Chris Pettman with the Guide to Telford Town Park

From the Exotic Zoo and Wonderland to the Flora and Fauna of the rich landscape, visitors can get detailed knowledge of the popular attraction.

The 32 page guide is available for £3.50 from the town park visitor centre and the exotic zoo.

- Advertisement -

It has been produced by The Friends of Telford Town Park and chairman Chris Pettman said it will be a huge benefit to visitors.

“The guide has been a long time coming and our group is incredibly proud of the work that has gone into it,” he said.

“It not only covers great areas to explore now, but also gives a background into the history of the park, focusing on development and past events which have taken place there, and looks to the future possibilities too.

“The Chelsea and Maxell Gardens, the Sensory Garden and the Pools and Lakes of the park are all listed and explained.

“We hope the guide and map will be helpful for visitors to make the most of their trip to Telford Town Park.

“The Friends would like to thank everyone who has been involved and helped with the production of this guide.”

The guide includes a welcome by Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member for climate change, green spaces, natural and historic environment and cultural services.

It also details the many awards the town park has won and ways you could help with the upkeep of the park by volunteering with The Friends of Telford Town Park – including joining the team who help promote, conserve and protect the park every Wednesday.

They could also introduce an additional Saturday group for people who can only be involved at the weekend, if there is demand.

As well as looking for new volunteers to join their team, FOTTP is also looking for more supporters to join Telford & Wrekin Community Lottery, Twincl, which boosts their income for tools and equipment.

For more information visit www.friendsoftelfordtownpark.org or call 01952 382340 and follow their work on Facebook.