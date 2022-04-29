5.9 C
Shropshire
Saturday, April 30, 2022
- Advertisement -

Man arrested in Oswestry on suspicion of people smuggling

News
Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

A suspected member of an organised crime group smuggling people into the UK in horseboxes has been arrested in Oswestry by the National Crime Agency.

The 29-year-old man was arrested yesterday morning on suspicion of immigration and drug importation offences.

Earlier this week a 50-year-old man was arrested at a commercial yard in Gravesend, mobile phones and a vehicle were also seized.

- Advertisement -

Both men were questioned by National Crime Agency investigators and released on bail.

Investigators believe separate concealments were built into vehicles, designed to hide individuals seeking to cross the border illegally.

Branch Commander Lydia Bloomfield said: “Our investigation is focused on an organised crime group that we suspect has been smuggling both people and drugs into the UK by using concealments in horseboxes and Heavy Goods Vehicles.

“Tackling people smuggling remains a priority for the NCA, and we are currently leading more than 60 investigations into organised immigration crime. These investigations involve some of the highest harm, highest threat crime groups.

“We are determined to do all we can to disrupt and dismantle the criminal networks involved in this exploitative crime.”

- Supporting Shropshire Live -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP