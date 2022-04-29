Man arrested in Oswestry on suspicion of people smuggling

A suspected member of an organised crime group smuggling people into the UK in horseboxes has been arrested in Oswestry by the National Crime Agency.

The 29-year-old man was arrested yesterday morning on suspicion of immigration and drug importation offences.

Earlier this week a 50-year-old man was arrested at a commercial yard in Gravesend, mobile phones and a vehicle were also seized.

Both men were questioned by National Crime Agency investigators and released on bail.

Investigators believe separate concealments were built into vehicles, designed to hide individuals seeking to cross the border illegally.

Branch Commander Lydia Bloomfield said: “Our investigation is focused on an organised crime group that we suspect has been smuggling both people and drugs into the UK by using concealments in horseboxes and Heavy Goods Vehicles.

“Tackling people smuggling remains a priority for the NCA, and we are currently leading more than 60 investigations into organised immigration crime. These investigations involve some of the highest harm, highest threat crime groups.

“We are determined to do all we can to disrupt and dismantle the criminal networks involved in this exploitative crime.”