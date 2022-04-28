Views sought on Shrewsbury Health and Wellbeing Hub plans

Local communities are being urged to share their views on a brand-new, state-of-the-art health and wellbeing hub in Shrewsbury.

The health and wellbeing hub would bring a new approach to providing local health and wellbeing services that work together to offer high-quality care for local communities.

The new facility, which could open in July 2025, would see a wide range of health and wellbeing services provided by the NHS, Shropshire Council, and voluntary and community organisations, all under one roof.

NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) will be carrying out a series of focus groups in May 2022 to discuss the proposals and to understand what’s important to local people when they are accessing health and care services.

Other focuses will be to explore ideas that participants may have about the hub, the future of GP services in Shrewsbury, and what services within the hub would be beneficial for themselves and the local community.

Dr Charlotte Hart, GP and Clinical Lead for the Shrewsbury Health and Wellbeing Hub, said:

“We really hope that the hub will be a local facility to be proud of, delivering fantastic health and wellbeing support at the heart of the community we serve.

“To deliver this, understanding what is important to local people is important to us. The views of our communities will be integral in shaping the clinical model and improving our plans. We’d love to hear their thoughts.

“We will listen to everything that the community tells us about what’s important to them when they access local services and their thoughts on a health and wellbeing hub, and we will use this to inform our plans for the new facility.

“This is an incredibly exciting time for healthcare in Shrewsbury and we encourage everyone to share their feedback during the focus group events and help us to shape the future of local healthcare in the town.”

The focus groups will run between Thursday 26 May to Tuesday 31 May 2022, with a mix of online and face to face events.

Anyone wanting to take part in a focus group is asked to fill out an online questionnaire to register interest.