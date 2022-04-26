11.4 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, April 26, 2022
- Advertisement -

New Liberal Democrat group leader for Shrewsbury

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Shrewsbury’s Liberal Democrat group have announced Councillor Rob Wilson as their new leader.

Councillor Rob Wilson
Councillor Rob Wilson

Councillor for the Copthorne division in the town, Rob was elected by voters last May ousting Conservative Peter Nutting in a landslide victory.

The current leader Councillor David Vasmer is stepping down from the role pledging to renew his focus on taking control of Shropshire Council as leader of the County-wide Liberal Democrats.

- Advertisement -

New leader Rob Wilson said: “Over the last year, the Liberal Democrats in Shrewsbury have gone from strength to strength. Campaigning on key issues like GP services, school places, and how residents get around town, the party has a strong reputation for being on the side of Shrewsbury residents.

“I’m really proud to be taking on the leadership of the Liberal Democrats in Shrewsbury, though I know we have a huge job ahead of us and a lot of hard work to do for people in this town.

“I would like to thank David Vasmer, whose leadership has seen the Shrewsbury Liberal Democrats gain seats, make a real difference at Town Council, and who has left the party in roaring health and on an upward trajectory.”

Outgoing leader David Vasmer said: “I’m delighted to be handing over to Rob Wilson. In his year as a councillor, he has been a powerful voice on a wide variety of issues that really matter to people, and proved that his win in Copthorne last year was no fluke – it’s the product of hard work and good political sense.

“I am confident that he will keep the Liberal Democrats on the upward trajectory they are on in Shrewsbury, and keep winning on scale.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP