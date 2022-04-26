New Liberal Democrat group leader for Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury’s Liberal Democrat group have announced Councillor Rob Wilson as their new leader.

Councillor Rob Wilson

Councillor for the Copthorne division in the town, Rob was elected by voters last May ousting Conservative Peter Nutting in a landslide victory.

The current leader Councillor David Vasmer is stepping down from the role pledging to renew his focus on taking control of Shropshire Council as leader of the County-wide Liberal Democrats.

New leader Rob Wilson said: “Over the last year, the Liberal Democrats in Shrewsbury have gone from strength to strength. Campaigning on key issues like GP services, school places, and how residents get around town, the party has a strong reputation for being on the side of Shrewsbury residents.

“I’m really proud to be taking on the leadership of the Liberal Democrats in Shrewsbury, though I know we have a huge job ahead of us and a lot of hard work to do for people in this town.

“I would like to thank David Vasmer, whose leadership has seen the Shrewsbury Liberal Democrats gain seats, make a real difference at Town Council, and who has left the party in roaring health and on an upward trajectory.”

Outgoing leader David Vasmer said: “I’m delighted to be handing over to Rob Wilson. In his year as a councillor, he has been a powerful voice on a wide variety of issues that really matter to people, and proved that his win in Copthorne last year was no fluke – it’s the product of hard work and good political sense.

“I am confident that he will keep the Liberal Democrats on the upward trajectory they are on in Shrewsbury, and keep winning on scale.”