Witness appeal after motorcycle passenger dies near Shrewsbury

Police are appealing for witnesses after the passenger of a motorcycle died near Shrewsbury last week.

The incident happened on the B5062 near Haughmond Farm at around 1.35pm on Monday 18 April.

The woman aged in her 60s came off the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The rider of the motorcycle did not suffer any injuries.

Witness Appeal

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and may have dash-cam footage to get in touch quoting incident 284i of 18 April 2022 or by visiting our website https://www.westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers.