Second person arrested in connection with a rape in Bridgnorth

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A 17-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of rape following an incident in Bridgnorth.

The arrest comes after a 20-year-old woman reported that she had been raped by a man on the grassy area in Underhill Road at some time between 12.45am and 2.30am on Sunday 3 April.

The male has since been released on police bail as investigations continue.

Officers are keen to speak to any witnesses, in particular anyone who was in Ridleys on the River on the evening of Saturday 2 April.

Detective Sergeant Will Quan said: “We understand that this incident could be very worrying to the local community and I want to reassure the public that we have been, and continue to take it very seriously.

“We are updating the victim on the progress of our investigation regularly and she is being supported by specially trained officers.”

A 22-year-old man who was previously arrested on suspicion of rape in connection with the incident has now been released under investigation.

