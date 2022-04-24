7.7 C
Shropshire
Sunday, April 24, 2022
- Advertisement -

Bikers welcome the return of Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival

News
Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

Around 3,500 bikers are taking part in the Bike4Life Ride Out from Shrewsbury to RAF Museum Cosford today.

Bike4Life, the annual ride out and festival hosted by the charity each year, is a favourite in the motorcycling calendar
Bike4Life, the annual ride out and festival hosted by the charity each year, is a favourite in the motorcycling calendar

Bikers will leave Meole Brace Park and Ride at 11.30am arriving at the RAF Museum from around 12.15pm where the main festival takes place.

Spectators will be watching the Ride Out from various locations including bridges along the route on the A5 and M54.

- Advertisement -

The event, which raises money for the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, makes its return for the first time since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tickets for the Ride Out are now sold out with bikers asked not to turn up without a pre-booked place.

Entry to the Bike4Life Festival itself at RAF Museum Cosford costs £5 per person and tickets can be purchased at the gate.

Those attending will be entertained by live bands and biker demonstrations. There will be biker themed stalls and exhibitions to see as well as a range of refreshment stands and entertainment for young children.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP