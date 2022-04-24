Bikers welcome the return of Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival

Around 3,500 bikers are taking part in the Bike4Life Ride Out from Shrewsbury to RAF Museum Cosford today.

Bike4Life, the annual ride out and festival hosted by the charity each year, is a favourite in the motorcycling calendar

Bikers will leave Meole Brace Park and Ride at 11.30am arriving at the RAF Museum from around 12.15pm where the main festival takes place.

Spectators will be watching the Ride Out from various locations including bridges along the route on the A5 and M54.

The event, which raises money for the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, makes its return for the first time since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tickets for the Ride Out are now sold out with bikers asked not to turn up without a pre-booked place.

Entry to the Bike4Life Festival itself at RAF Museum Cosford costs £5 per person and tickets can be purchased at the gate.

Those attending will be entertained by live bands and biker demonstrations. There will be biker themed stalls and exhibitions to see as well as a range of refreshment stands and entertainment for young children.