Charlton fan arrested for alleged racial abuse aimed at Shrewsbury goalkeeper

By Shropshire Live

A man has been arrested following reports of racist abuse towards Shrewsbury goalkeeper Marko Marosi during the club’s away game at Charlton Athletic this afternoon.

Marko reported the abuse immediately to match officials and quickly pointed out the offender in the crowd.

The game was delayed for a period of time after the referee informed the club’s safety officer that he wouldn’t re-commence the game until two individuals had been removed from the stadium.

In a statement, Shrewsbury Town Football Club said: “We hope the individual is educated and dealt with appropriately.

“Shrewsbury Town would like to stress that this is an isolated incident and does not reflect the good, loyal fanbase of Charlton Athletic.

“We hope the individual learns that this abhorrent verbal abuse will not be tolerated anywhere in football or in any walk of life.

“Shrewsbury Town stands together against discrimination and we stand with Marko. We will provide Marko with any support he needs and we will do everything within our power to ensure this incident is dealt with appropriately.”

Charlton Athletic are supporting the police with their investigations. 

