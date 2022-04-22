11.6 C
Wrekin Rowers get set for baton relay

By Shropshire Live

A pair of Wellington ‘heroes’ who completed the world’s toughest rowing race have been selected to take part in a second epic journey.

Stuart Shepherd, Sally Themans of Love Wellington and Stuart Richards
Stuart Shepherd and Stuart Richards, two members of the Wrekin Rowers team which travelled 3,000 miles across the Atlantic at the end of last year, have been chosen for a royal relay event.

They will carry the Queen’s baton on part of its journey across the world to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this July.

Along with thousands of other inspiring individuals, they will be part of a journey across the Commonwealth, with The Queen’s baton visiting all 72 nations and territories.

The relay began last October, with the Queen placing her message to the Commonwealth into the baton. It is now on its 294-day long journey to every corner of the Commonwealth.

Stuart Shepherd said that he was thrilled to have been nominated by Sally Themans of Love Wellington for the honour.

“I am really looking forward to the event – it is amazing to be given the opportunity to continue representing Wellington at a national level,” he said.

Sally Themans commented: “The Wrekin Rowers made a huge impression on the people of Wellington, as well as raising over £100,000.

“Their endeavour was amazing and they have been extremely generous with their time and their obvious appreciation of the Wellington community who got behind them, bringing their boat to the Market Square and mentioning the town when they landed in Antigua.

“I was delighted to nominate Stuart Shepherd, as skipper of the crew, for this honour and am very pleased he has been successful.

“We all look forward to hearing all about his experiences on the next adventure he undertakes with fellow crew member Stuart Richards, who will also be carrying the baton in the relay having been nominated by Tanya Bebb.”

