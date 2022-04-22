11.6 C
Shropshire
Friday, April 22, 2022
- Advertisement -

Helen Morgan MP hands in petition calling for St Martins GP Surgery to be saved

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Helen Morgan, MP for North Shropshire, has handed in a petition with hundreds of signatures of local residents of St Martins opposing the closure of the local GP surgery branch.

Helen Morgan MP outside St Martins GP Surgery
Helen Morgan MP outside St Martins GP Surgery

The issue resurfaced after countless residents contacted Ms Morgan following her historic by-election win in December 2021, and a decision was expected to have been taken but was delayed and reviewed following an intervention from the MP. Following this Ms Morgan has submitted a petition with hundreds of signatures calling for the closure to be stopped.

Commenting Helen said: “Closing St Martins GP surgery risks local residents been unable to access basic health care and routine check-ups, and will inevitably have a detrimental impact on local residents and their quality of life.

“The proposed closure comes at a time when people already are having to choose between heating and eating, and the cost of a taxi or bus fare to see a doctor is something many don’t have going spare.

- Advertisement -

“Our petition calling for the surgery to remain open has received a phenomenal response, clearly demonstrated the concerns of local residents. I hope that health bosses choose to listen to residents’ of St Martins and look to keep the surgery open in some capacity.”

The final decision on whether the surgery will remain is now expected to take place on 26th April.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP