Donations doubled up for Shrewsbury Food Hub Charity

Shrewsbury Food Hub has united with 145 Environmental Charities as part of The Big Give Green Match Fund campaign and will have all of its donations doubled for one week.

The Walk Against Waste will take place this Sunday

During the week of April 22 – 29, any donation to Shrewsbury Food Hub will be matched, as part of the Green Match Fund 2022 run by the Big Give. It means that supporters can double the impact of the money they donate.

The Green Match Fund campaign has been organised by the Big Give, the UK’s biggest online match funding platform and the brainchild of recruitment entrepreneur and philanthropist Sir Alec Reed. By bringing 146 charities together for the first time, the Big Give hopes to draw attention to environmental issues and the importance of taking action now to save the planet.

The Big Give has raised over £190m for thousands of great causes through the power of match funding. The match funding for this campaign is being provided by a network of “Champions”, philanthropists and funders, including; The Reed Foundation, AKO Foundation, Michael O’Mara Books, EQ Foundation and players of People’s Postcode Lottery with funding awarded by Postcode Earth Trust, amongst others.

Alex Day, Director of the Big Give, said: “The latest IPCC report was clear. Cohesive and collective action is needed if we are to meet the 1.5c degree global warming target. That has to include how we support environmental causes. After a successful pilot in 2021, we’re delighted to launch the Green Match Fund in 2022.

“We believe this is the biggest and most exciting innovation in environmental philanthropy. We have curated a portfolio of over 100 of the UK’s best environmental charities, working on a range of issues, from rivers to tree planting, education, food waste, climate action, and much more. During the Green Match Fund week, thanks to support from over 40 Companies, Foundations and Philanthropists, every £1 donated to these charities will be doubled. That’s one donation, twice the impact.”

Walk Against Waste

The charity has organised a walk for Sunday 24th April, a 6km walk around Shrewsbury crossing six bridges and £6 to enter.

People can walk anytime between 9am and 4pm, the starting point is Shrewsbury College, English Bridge SY2 6AA where maps will be available.

The money raised will be a vital lifeline for the environmental sector. In a recent report conducted by the Big Give, almost two thirds (63%) of environmental charities reported a decrease in income in 2020 because of Covid-19. According to the same report, 1 in 5 environmental charities were planning to reduce service delivery as a result.

For more information see https://www.shrewsburyfoodhub.org.uk/walkagainstwaste