Suspected explosive near Hinstock believed to be a firework

News
Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

A road has reopened after bomb disposal experts were called to Hatton near Hinstock this afternoon following the discovery of a suspected explosive.

The police cordon at Fourways Junction in Hinstock, has now been lifted and the road has reopened.

Police said that on inspection, it was believed to have been a firework with no further threat posed to the public.

West Mercia Police thanked the public for their cooperation: “Thank you for your patience as bomb disposal experts from Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) attended the scene and made the area safe.”

