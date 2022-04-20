Shrewsbury swimming pools plan put on hold as new Whitchurch facility is prioritised

Shropshire Council has put plans on hold to rebuild the Quarry Pool in Shrewsbury and a new pool in Sundorne as they concentrate on building a £12.1m replacement Swimming Pool in Whitchurch.

The Council says it is focused on maintaining opportunities in Shrewsbury, but rapidly escalating construction costs mean Whitchurch must take priority, as the town has been without provision for more than two years.

The Council’s Cabinet are being asked to back an eight-week-long public consultation on plans for a new £12.1 million swimming pool and leisure facilities in Whitchurch.

The new Whitchurch facilities would feature a six-lane 25m pool with a movable floor, a 35-station fitness suite, multi-function rooms and a café with 20 covers.

A report will go to Shropshire Council’s Cabinet during a meeting on Wednesday 27 April.

Cecilia Motley, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for communities, culture, leisure and tourism, and transport, said:

“A key priority for Shropshire Council is to improve health and wellbeing at all stages of life, and increasing participation in physical activity across the community is crucial to this.

“Everyone has been very disappointed that the current centre at Whitchurch has been unable to reopen, and this is a situation that is not going to change as the building is not structurally sound.

“A new facility would be a massive benefit to all and is something Shropshire Council is committed to delivering.”

Cabinet is being asked to approve the consultation, with a recommendation that Full Council will recommend the capitalisation of the project once public consultation is complete.

Major structural issues with the existing building mean it cannot be reopened in its present form.

Cecilia Motley added: “Swimming facilities must be maintained in Shrewsbury and we will ensure that they are. The Quarry Swimming and Fitness Centre remains open.

“We acknowledge the strength of feeling there is for the facilities at The Quarry, and will continue to support the site while we explore all the options; but we must also acknowledge the reality of managing limited budgets, and be prepared to explore partnerships and the possibility of pursuing opportunities at Shrewsbury Sports Village.”

Lib Dems demand Shropshire Council commit to rebuilding Quarry Pool

The Liberal Democrat Opposition Group on Shropshire Council is demanding the Council reconsider a recommendation not to go ahead with the redevelopment of the Quarry Pool.

The Quarry Swimming & Fitness Centre

“We welcome the commitment to go ahead with the replacement Swimming Pool in Whitchurch,” commented Liberal Democrat Group Leader, Cllr David Vasmer (Underdale).

“This was a key demand of Whitchurch Lib Dems in their local election campaign last year. However we are very disappointed that the commitment to replacing the Quarry Pool in Shrewsbury has been abandoned.

“This is yet another example of the Conservatives financial mismanagement of Shropshire Council. Under Peter Nutting’s leadership I was attacked by our current Council Leader for suggesting that their swimming proposals were too ambitious, and the Quarry rebuilding might not go ahead. They picked the most expensive option. Now reality has hit home. How much money has been wasted on drawing up plans which may never be implemented?”

“Many Shrewsbury residents will remember the active campaign to secure the future of a Swimming Pool in the Quarry over 6 years ago now,” recollected local Quarry and Coton Hill Councillor, Nat Green. “It is an attraction which encourages people to visit the centre of Shrewsbury and I am worried that Shropshire Council may abandon its commitment to replacing it. I believe that a cash strapped Shropshire may sell the Quarry site to a hotel in a desperate attempt to raise more capital.

Shadow Leisure Portfolio Holder, Nigel Hartin said: “Although we welcome the decision to go ahead with a new Swimming Pool in Whitchurch after it has been closed for so long, I do worry that Shropshire is abandoning a considered policy for swimming provision. The commitment to a new Swimming Pool at Sundorne and the replacement of the Quarry Pool will now be again the subject of debate – a debate that may take five to ten years to resolve. During that time we will be denied access a much improved swimming offer that is mostly available in other parts of the UK.”