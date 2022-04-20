16.2 C
Collision involving HGV closes A53 north of Shrewsbury

Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

The A53 between Battlefield and Bings Heath north of Shrewsbury is closed following a collision this morning.

The scene of the collision on the A53. Photo: Collision Investigation West Mercia / @MerciaFCIU
The scene of the collision on the A53. Photo: Collision Investigation West Mercia / @MerciaFCIU

An HGV is reported to have overturned at around 10.05am.

Three fire appliances were sent to the scene from Shrewsbury, Tweedale and Whitchurch along with fire officers, West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police.

One person was removed from the vehicle and left in the care of the ambulance service with minor injuries.

Police say the road will be closed for some time and are asking motorists to avoid the route.

Business

Business

Features

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Taste

