Witness appeal following attempted murder in Telford

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was left with serious injuries after he was attacked outside Aldi in Donnington.

Police are keen to speak to Declan Ecclestone as part of their enquiries
The incident happened on Thursday 14 April at around 8.30pm.

The man, who is in his 30s, is currently in hospital in a critical but stable condition after he was attacked by another man with a bladed weapon.

Officers are now keen to speak to Declan Ecclestone, who is pictured, as it is believed the 21-year-old of no fixed abode was in the area at the time and may be able to help police with their enquiries.

Declan, or anyone who knows him or his whereabouts, is asked to call 999 quoting incident number 658i of 14 April, 2022.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or 0800 555 111.

