Police release CCTV images following assault in Telford

Police have released CCTV images of two people they would like to speak to after a person was assaulted in Telford last month.

Police would like to speak to the two people pictured in the CCTV images

The assault took place at Telford Railway Station at around 11pm on Friday 15 March.

The victim was assaulted with a glass and suffered lacerations that needed stitches.

Police officers investigating the incident have released two CCTV images from the Thomas Botfield pub where those pictured were reported to have had an altercation with the victim earlier in the evening.

Anyone who recognises the two people is asked to get in touch with West Mercia Police by calling 101 or online quoting reference 22/26381/22.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or 0800 555 111.