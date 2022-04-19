Collision closes A5 northbound between Dobbies and Emstrey in Shrewsbury

A collision involving two HGVs has closed the A5 northbound between Dobbies Roundabout and Emstrey in Shrewsbury this morning.

The A5 is closed northbound from Dobbies Roundabout towards Emstrey with long delays reported in the area.



Just one lane is open southbound from Emstrey towards Dobbies.

Emergency services were called just after 6.30am with one of the HGVs colliding with the central reservation.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service reports that one casualty was in the care of the ambulance service.

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Minsterley and Shrewsbury with an operations officer.

West Mercia Police are also at the scene.

The #A5 is closed northbound between the #A458 and the #A49 near #Emstry due to a collision. Lane 2 (of 2) is also closed on the southbound. More details to follow pic.twitter.com/DgBjP325hv — National Highways: West Midlands (@HighwaysWMIDS) April 19, 2022