12 C
Shropshire
Sunday, April 17, 2022
- Advertisement -

Police confirm body recovered in search for missing man Nathan Fleetwood

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Police have confirmed a body has been recovered from the River Severn in Shrewsbury during a search for missing man Nathan Fleetwood.

Nathan Fleetwood
Nathan Fleetwood

West Mercia Search and Rescue discovered the body while searching for the 21-year-old yesterday.

Nathan was last seen in Shrewsbury Town Centre at around 2.30am on Sunday 27 March after leaving the Albert Shed on Barker Street.

- Advertisement -

He is then believed to have made his way towards the Kingsland area of the town shortly afterwards, and was seen on Kingsland Bridge.

Formal identification has yet to take place however Nathan’s family have been informed.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP