Police confirm body recovered in search for missing man Nathan Fleetwood

Police have confirmed a body has been recovered from the River Severn in Shrewsbury during a search for missing man Nathan Fleetwood.

Nathan Fleetwood

West Mercia Search and Rescue discovered the body while searching for the 21-year-old yesterday.

Nathan was last seen in Shrewsbury Town Centre at around 2.30am on Sunday 27 March after leaving the Albert Shed on Barker Street.

He is then believed to have made his way towards the Kingsland area of the town shortly afterwards, and was seen on Kingsland Bridge.

Formal identification has yet to take place however Nathan’s family have been informed.