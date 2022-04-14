13.9 C
Shrewsbury man handed three year football banning order

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A man from Shrewsbury has been banned from attending Shrewsbury Town and England football matches.

Jake King-Davies, aged 30, from Shrewsbury pleaded guilty to a public order offence after the match between Shrewsbury Town and Oxford United on Saturday 12 March.

The court issued a three year football banning order preventing him from attending both home and away matches for Shrewsbury Town and England.

He is also required to surrender his passport when the English national team play abroad.

Sgt Tozer stated: “West Mercia Police has a really good relationship with Shrewsbury Town Football Club.

“We deal with football related offences robustly to ensure that the vast majority of supporters who attend football matches have a safe and enjoyable experience”.

Business

