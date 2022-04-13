14.8 C
South Shropshire community turn out for NHS recruitment drive

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Staff at the NHS Recruitment Drive for South West Shropshire were blown away by the turn out from the local community at their recent special jobs event held at Bishop’s Castle Community Hospital.

The recruitment team hosting the event at Bishop’s Castle Community Hospital
Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust hosted the event to showcase the latest NHS roles and invited members of the local community to attend and interview for the available positions. 

Clair Hobbs, Director of Nursing and Allied Health Professionals at Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust said: “Our local community are at the heart of everything we do.  Therefore, it was wonderful to meet so many of them all passionate about working for their local NHS.”

Candidates attended the event from all over South West Shropshire and were impressed by the recruitment experience.

Dan Dawson, candidate from Bishop’s Castle said: “It was a very professional process.  The event was well structured, and all staff were really friendly and passionate about recruiting staff from the community.”

The recruitment drive invited candidates from across South West Shropshire interested in working for the NHS and making a difference in their local community. A sentiment echoed by candidates attending the event.

Dawn Whiffin, candidate from Bishop’s Castle said: “I was interested in the event and applying to work at the NHS due to the variety and flexibility of the roles available.  I’ve always wanted to work for NHS as I like the idea of being able to make a difference in my community.”

Throughout the day the recruitment team welcomed a steady stream of candidates and are confident that as a result they will be able to fill a number of healthcare roles within the communities across South West Shropshire.

Clair continued: “It was a great day and we’re looking forward to welcoming the successful candidates into the NHS family.”

To find out more about current opportunities with the NHS across South West Shropshire please visit www.jobs.nhs.uk

