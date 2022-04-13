Oswestry Town Council consults on Central Car Park design options

Oswestry Town Council is seeking feedback from residents and community groups on proposed changes to the layout and design of Oswestry’s Central Car Park.

Oswestry’s Central Car Park. Image: Google Street View

The consultation follows a commitment by councillors to undertake a study and assessment following a petition brought to the Council.

The local community now have opportunity to view the details of the three design options, which will be available to consider in the Guildhall reception area at Oswestry Town Council, Guildhall, Bailey Head and on the Town Council’s website.

- Advertisement -

The Mayor of Oswestry, Councillor Mark Jones said: “The Central Car Park is a very important facility in the heart of the town, and we are keen to ensure that it remains so.

“We hope that the community will take a look at the information and consider the three options put to us.”

Response forms

Response forms will be available at the Town Council, enabling residents to provide feedback on the strengths and weaknesses of the options put forward and will help to inform a decision by the council on the best way forward taking into account the scale of investment that will be needed on the car park.

Any Stakeholder groups in the town who would like to discuss directly or to arrange a meeting during the consultation timeframe, are asked to contact Oswestry Town Council on 01691 680222.

Consultation is open from 25 April to 13 May.