New Oswestry charity shop appeals for donations and volunteers

A new charity shop has opened its doors in Oswestry and is calling for generous locals to donate goods and volunteer in the store.

Assistant store managers Melanie Smith and Georgina Hall outside the new Sense Oswestry store

The Sense charity shop on Cross Street sells a wide range of donated goods, including women’s, men’s and children’s clothing, as well as accessories, books, media and small electrical goods.

The shop also plays an important role as a hub for the local community to meet, shop, or volunteer. All proceeds will go towards supporting people with complex disabilities, including those who are deafblind.

Simone Tiano, Trading Area Manager at Sense, said: “We are delighted to open a new Sense shop in Oswestry and excited to welcome our customers through the doors. We have a great team of volunteers to help run the shop but we’d love to welcome more. Volunteering is a brilliant way to meet new people and learn new skills.

“We’d also like to appeal for donations from the local community, which provide vital income to help Sense to support people with complex disabilities. Donating items is also a great way to be more environmentally friendly.”

The shop has a rear car park which customers can access to bring donations by car.

To volunteer or donate items, simply pop by the shop at 2 Cross Street, Oswestry, SY11 2NG, call 01691 880706 or email oswestry@sense.org.uk