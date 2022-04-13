14.8 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, April 13, 2022
- Advertisement -

New Oswestry charity shop appeals for donations and volunteers

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A new charity shop has opened its doors in Oswestry and is calling for generous locals to donate goods and volunteer in the store.

Assistant store managers Melanie Smith and Georgina Hall outside the new Sense Oswestry store
Assistant store managers Melanie Smith and Georgina Hall outside the new Sense Oswestry store

The Sense charity shop on Cross Street sells a wide range of donated goods, including women’s, men’s and children’s clothing, as well as accessories, books, media and small electrical goods.

The shop also plays an important role as a hub for the local community to meet, shop, or volunteer. All proceeds will go towards supporting people with complex disabilities, including those who are deafblind. 

- Advertisement -

Simone Tiano, Trading Area Manager at Sense, said: “We are delighted to open a new Sense shop in Oswestry and excited to welcome our customers through the doors. We have a great team of volunteers to help run the shop but we’d love to welcome more. Volunteering is a brilliant way to meet new people and learn new skills. 

“We’d also like to appeal for donations from the local community, which provide vital income to help Sense to support people with complex disabilities. Donating items is also a great way to be more environmentally friendly.” 

The shop has a rear car park which customers can access to bring donations by car.

To volunteer or donate items, simply pop by the shop at 2 Cross Street, Oswestry, SY11 2NG, call 01691 880706 or email oswestry@sense.org.uk

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP