Shropshire
Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Telford shop vandalised in a suspected hate crime

By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for witnesses after a shop front in Telford was vandalised in a suspected hate crime.

Sofia Eastern European Food Shop in Meadow Close, Trench. Image: Google Street View
Sofia Eastern European Food Shop in Meadow Close, Trench was targeted in the early hours of Sunday 10 April where offensive graffiti was left on the shop’s shutters.

Officers investigating the incident would like to hear from anyone who was in the area around 3am who may have any information to help with their enquiries.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, or may have CCTV or dash-cam footage is asked to contact West Mercia Police quoting incident 333i of 10 April, 2022 by using visiting their website.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or 0800 555 111.

