Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Two teenagers arrested following car fire in Telford

News
Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

Police have arrested two teenagers on suspicion of arson following a car fire in Telford this morning.

At around 7am this morning firefighters from Tweedale were called to a car fire on Tweedale North Industrial Estate.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire which severely damaged the car.

A fire investigations officer believed the fire to have been started deliberately.

Following enquiries by police, two 17-year-old young men, both of Telford, were arrested on suspicion of arson. They remain in custody.

Officers believe this was an isolated incident and not linked to other reports of car fires in the Telford area in recent months. 

