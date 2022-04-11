Police launch murder enquiry after man dies following incident in Telford

Police officers investigating a serious incident in Telford, have now opened a murder enquiry.

The incident happened around 8pm on Tuesday 5 April in Westerdale Close in Doseley.

A 58-year-old man from Telford was taken to the Princess Royal Hospital in a critical condition but has since died.

Officers arrested a 44-year-old man from Telford at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder. He has now been released on conditional police bail.

Witness Appeal

Police are continuing to appeal for any information about the incident.

Anyone who saw, captured on dash cam or CCTV, or heard anything that could assist officers is asked to contact DS Henry on 01952 214735.

Alternativly you can email christopher.henry@westmercia.police.uk or visit the West Mercia Police website quoting incident 580 of 5 April.

If you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or 0800 555 111.