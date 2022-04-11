9 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, April 12, 2022
- Advertisement -

Police launch murder enquiry after man dies following incident in Telford

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Police officers investigating a serious incident in Telford, have now opened a murder enquiry.

The incident happened around 8pm on Tuesday 5 April in Westerdale Close in Doseley. 

A 58-year-old man from Telford was taken to the Princess Royal Hospital in a critical condition but has since died. 

- Advertisement -

Officers arrested a 44-year-old man from Telford at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder. He has now been released on conditional police bail.   

Witness Appeal

Police are continuing to appeal for any information about the incident.

Anyone who saw, captured on dash cam or CCTV, or heard anything that could assist officers is asked to contact DS Henry on 01952 214735.

Alternativly you can email christopher.henry@westmercia.police.uk or visit the West Mercia Police website quoting incident 580 of 5 April.

If you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or 0800 555 111.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP