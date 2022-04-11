Police appeal for witnesses to Telford town centre incident

Police are appealing for witnesses to an incident that took place in Telford town centre last month.

It happened around 5.30pm on Thursday 17 March on Ironmasters Way and involved a young man who was reported to be pointing an imitation firearm or air weapon at members of the public.

He was described as having short, blonde hair and wearing a grey tracksuit.

Officers attended and arrested a 15-year-old from Telford for possessing an imitation firearm. He was later bailed.

No injuries were reported.

Investigating officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the area of Ironmasters Way around the time of the incident and may have seen him.

Anyone with any information is asked to visit https://www.westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/ quoting reference 22/26715/22.