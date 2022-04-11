11.7 C
Shropshire
Monday, April 11, 2022
- Advertisement -

Police appeal for witnesses to Telford town centre incident

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for witnesses to an incident that took place in Telford town centre last month.

It happened around 5.30pm on Thursday 17 March on Ironmasters Way and involved a young man who was reported to be pointing an imitation firearm or air weapon at members of the public.

He was described as having short, blonde hair and wearing a grey tracksuit.

- Advertisement -

Officers attended and arrested a 15-year-old from Telford for possessing an imitation firearm. He was later bailed.

No injuries were reported.

Investigating officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the area of Ironmasters Way around the time of the incident and may have seen him.

Anyone with any information is asked to visit https://www.westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/ quoting reference 22/26715/22.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP