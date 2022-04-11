Driver dies following collision on A53 near Shrewsbury

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on the A53 near Shrewsbury on Saturday afternoon.

The collision involved a white BMW M140i and a blue Volkswagen Polo and happened at around 4.15pm on the A53 at Astley.

The BMW was travelling from Tern Hill towards Shrewsbury and the Polo was travelling in the opposite direction, from Shrewsbury towards Shawbury.

The driver of the Volkswagen Polo, a 19-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the collision.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed or have dash-cam footage of the collision or of either vehicle in the minutes leading up to the collision.

Anyone with information or footage is asked to visit the West Mercia Police website quoting incident number 378 of 9 April 2022.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.