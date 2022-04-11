11.7 C
Shropshire
Monday, April 11, 2022
- Advertisement -

Construction of new £1.4 million nursery gets underway in Telford

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Nursery children and teachers at Redhill Primary School in Telford are set to benefit from a £1.4 million investment as work gets underway by construction developers Morris Property to build a new state-of-the-art nursery.

An artist impression of the new £1.4 million Redhill Nursery development in Telford by Morris Property
An artist impression of the new £1.4 million Redhill Nursery development in Telford by Morris Property

The eight-month project will see a temporary nursery building installed while the current building, which is registered for 37 nursery places, is demolished.

This will make way for the new single-storey, steel framed construction, designed by Shrewsbury based architects Baart Harries Newall. It will feature a glass lantern roof light, sliding wall in the main hall to sub-divide the space and an impressive glulam timber canopy to provide cover for outdoor soft play areas.

- Advertisement -

The investment will ensure outstanding facilities are available for the children who are starting their academic life at Redhill Primary Academy, part of the Thomas Telford Multi Academy Trust which is keen to invite other primary schools to benefit from joining.

Morris Property has already completed a number of school projects in the county, including refurbishment and building work at Telford Langley School, Ladygrove Primary School in Telford, Newport Junior and Shrewsbury School.

Headteacher Claire Whiting said: “These are undoubtedly exciting times for the school and we are all excited to see the work take shape. We are constantly seeking ways in which we can improve our offer and provide facilities that inspire our children. We will be watching with interest as Morris Property bring the plan to life.”

James West, Chief Executive Officer at Morris Property added: “We were thrilled to win this tender as our experience and reputation in the education sector continues to grow. It’s vital that new builds inspire future generations to take an interest in the built environment and by working collaboratively with schools and architects, we can be part of that.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP