Construction of new £1.4 million nursery gets underway in Telford

Nursery children and teachers at Redhill Primary School in Telford are set to benefit from a £1.4 million investment as work gets underway by construction developers Morris Property to build a new state-of-the-art nursery.

An artist impression of the new £1.4 million Redhill Nursery development in Telford by Morris Property

The eight-month project will see a temporary nursery building installed while the current building, which is registered for 37 nursery places, is demolished.

This will make way for the new single-storey, steel framed construction, designed by Shrewsbury based architects Baart Harries Newall. It will feature a glass lantern roof light, sliding wall in the main hall to sub-divide the space and an impressive glulam timber canopy to provide cover for outdoor soft play areas.

- Advertisement -

The investment will ensure outstanding facilities are available for the children who are starting their academic life at Redhill Primary Academy, part of the Thomas Telford Multi Academy Trust which is keen to invite other primary schools to benefit from joining.

Morris Property has already completed a number of school projects in the county, including refurbishment and building work at Telford Langley School, Ladygrove Primary School in Telford, Newport Junior and Shrewsbury School.

Headteacher Claire Whiting said: “These are undoubtedly exciting times for the school and we are all excited to see the work take shape. We are constantly seeking ways in which we can improve our offer and provide facilities that inspire our children. We will be watching with interest as Morris Property bring the plan to life.”

James West, Chief Executive Officer at Morris Property added: “We were thrilled to win this tender as our experience and reputation in the education sector continues to grow. It’s vital that new builds inspire future generations to take an interest in the built environment and by working collaboratively with schools and architects, we can be part of that.”