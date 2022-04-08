Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following incident in Telford

Police have arrested a man in Telford on suspicion of attempted murder following an incident that has left a man in his 50s in a critical condition in hospital.

The incident happened in Westerdale Close, Doseley at around 8pm on Tuesday evening.

A man, aged in his 50s, was taken to the Princess Royal Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

A 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Detective Sergeant Chris Henry said: “We believe this to have been an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public.

“Officers remain at Westerdale Close while investigations continue.

“We are asking anyone who saw the incident or captured anything on dash cam or CCTV that could assist enquiries to please get in touch.”

Please call DS Henry on 01952 214735, email christopher.henry@westmercia.police.uk or visit the West Mercia Police website quoting incident 580 of 5 April.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or 0800 555 111.