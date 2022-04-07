7.5 C
Shropshire
Thursday, April 7, 2022
Man questioned over inappropriate comments in Wellington

News
Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

Police in Wellington have interviewed a man after inappropriate comments were directed at a number of women in the town.

Officers in Wellington recently received six separate reports of inappropriate comments directed towards women.

The incidents all took place in Wellington town centre and Wellington railway station.

A 39-year-old man from Telford was identified, interviewed and released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers would like to thank the public for their help in this investigation and encourage anyone with any concerns about similar experiences to please get in touch.

“Call 101 or visit https://www.westmercia.police.uk/ro/report/.”

