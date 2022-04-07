7.5 C
Shropshire
Thursday, April 7, 2022
Man appears in court after assaulting three police officers in Shrewsbury

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A man from Wellington has appeared in court after assaulting three police officers in Shrewsbury.

Police were called to House of the Rising Sun on Butcher Row at around 6pm on Saturday after receiving a report of criminal damage and threatening behaviour.

Officers attended and arrested Lee Sargent, 45, of Wellington.

He resisted arrest by assaulting three officers, causing them minor injuries.

While in custody, he also used racial and homophobic language toward officers.

He was charged with three counts of assaulting an emergency worker, two counts of criminal damage and two counts of public order offences.

Sargent pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court and was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Sergeant Gary Lansdale said: “Assaults on police officers, or any emergency workers, are deplorable.

“Thankfully my colleagues only suffered minor injuries on this occasion.“We hope this sentence sends a very strong message that assaulting an emergency worker is completely unacceptable.”

