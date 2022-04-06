Police reviewing over 700 cases as part of Shropshire maternity scandal

West Mercia Police has today revealed it is actively looking at over 700 cases as part of its investigation into maternity care at The Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Hospital Trust.

The investigation named Operation Lincoln was launched in 2017 to explore whether there is evidence to support a criminal case against the Trust or any individuals involved.

The investigation has identified 823 cases, dated between October 2003 (the formation of the Trust) and the present date. The figure includes four cases that have occurred since 2019.

- Advertisement -

Out of the 823 cases, the force says 701 cases remain active as part of its investigation as there is insufficient evidence to progress 122 cases any further.

Detective Chief Superintendent Damian Barratt, who is leading the investigation, said:

“The scope of a police investigation differs from that of an independent review and there are parameters and thresholds around what can, and cannot, be included in a criminal investigation. Therefore, as we continue to the review cases, the final number included in our investigation will differ and is likely to be significantly less than this 701.

“We have been, and remain, committed to ensuring that every possible potential case is fully reviewed, and the families involved fully informed as our investigation progresses. They deserve nothing less.

“Our investigation remains active with a focused and dedicated team and we make a promise to the families, to the Telford and Shrewsbury communities and to the wider public that we will keep you informed as the investigation progresses.”

If any families have concerns around their specific involvement they can contact Operation Lincoln through the Major Incident Public Portal.

Ockenden Review

The Ockenden Review, published last week, provided a damning report on maternity care failings at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust.

Donna Ockenden

The review records woefully poor practice over a period of decades. This included an obsession with avoiding caesareans that put mothers’ and babies’ lives in danger; a failure to train staff properly to read CTG (heart monitoring) traces; inadequate team working; a refusal to follow national guidelines; an inability to learn from mistakes; and a culture of cover-up.