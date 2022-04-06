11.2 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, April 6, 2022
- Advertisement -

Police reviewing over 700 cases as part of Shropshire maternity scandal

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

West Mercia Police has today revealed it is actively looking at over 700 cases as part of its investigation into maternity care at The Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Hospital Trust.

The investigation named Operation Lincoln was launched in 2017 to explore whether there is evidence to support a criminal case against the Trust or any individuals involved.

The investigation has identified 823 cases, dated between October 2003 (the formation of the Trust) and the present date. The figure includes four cases that have occurred since 2019.

- Advertisement -

Out of the 823 cases, the force says 701 cases remain active as part of its investigation as there is insufficient evidence to progress 122 cases any further.

Detective Chief Superintendent Damian Barratt, who is leading the investigation, said:

“The scope of a police investigation differs from that of an independent review and there are parameters and thresholds around what can, and cannot, be included in a criminal investigation. Therefore, as we continue to the review cases, the final number included in our investigation will differ and is likely to be significantly less than this 701. 

“We have been, and remain, committed to ensuring that every possible potential case is fully reviewed, and the families involved fully informed as our investigation progresses. They deserve nothing less.

“Our investigation remains active with a focused and dedicated team and we make a promise to the families, to the Telford and Shrewsbury communities and to the wider public that we will keep you informed as the investigation progresses.”

If any families have concerns around their specific involvement they can contact Operation Lincoln through the Major Incident Public Portal.

Ockenden Review

The Ockenden Review, published last week, provided a damning report on maternity care failings at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust.

Donna Ockenden
Donna Ockenden

The review records woefully poor practice over a period of decades. This included an obsession with avoiding caesareans that put mothers’ and babies’ lives in danger; a failure to train staff properly to read CTG (heart monitoring) traces; inadequate team working; a refusal to follow national guidelines; an inability to learn from mistakes; and a culture of cover-up.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP