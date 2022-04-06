11.2 C
Family pay tribute to Newport man as investigation into his death continues

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

The family of a Newport man have paid tribute to their ‘beloved’ son and father as police continue to investigate his death.

Kyle Pugh, 29, died on Wednesday 29 March

Kyle Pugh, 29, known widely by his nickname Fringe, died on Wednesday 29 March at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford surrounded by family.

Police continue to investigate Kyle’s death after they were called to a property on Aston Drive in Newport, Telford on Tuesday 22 March at around 9pm.

A 31-year-old woman from Newport was arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday 1 April and has since been released on police bail.

Family pay tribute

Kyle’s family said: “Kyle was a beloved son, father of three, brother, uncle and a friend to many. He was known for being a local MC, and despite being a Newport resident he was also a well-known Hollinswood lad.

“Kyle was a visionary in design and the CEO and founder of Design Dudes UK, but he could turn his hand to almost anything as he was a man of many talents.

“Our hearts are broken as Kyle was taken from us far too soon and he had so much more to give. He will be missed by so many.

“We respectfully request that we are allowed to grieve in private at this very difficult time.”

