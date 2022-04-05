9.8 C
Police seek witnesses in search for missing Shrewsbury man Nathan Fleetwood

Police searching for Nathan Fleetwood are appealing for witnesses to come forward who may have seen him walking along Kingsland Road in Shrewsbury.

Nathan Fleetwood
Nathan Fleetwood

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area between 4am and 6.30am on Sunday 27 March, as they may have vital information about Nathan’s movements that night.

Detective Sergeant David Bettison said: “Thank you to everyone who has been sharing our appeals; after hearing from a number of people we have now been able to expand our searches.

“We are now eager to speak to anybody who walked along Kingsland Road, in the direction of Coleham, as we believe they may have walked past Nathan after he left the Kingsland Bridge.

“Currently there is no evidence to suggest anyone is involved with Nathan’s disappearance, but we do believe people in the area at this time could hold vital information in helping us better understand Nathan’s movements in the early hours of Sunday.”

The 21-year-old was seen in Shrewsbury Town Centre at around 2.30am after leaving the Albert Shed on Barker Street. He is then believed to have made his way towards the Kingsland area of the town shortly afterwards, and was seen on Kingsland Bridge.

Nathan is described as having short dark hair and was wearing a white t-shirt with a black hoodie, black jeans and white Nike trainers.

Officers are working with West Mercia Search and Rescue to search the area around the Kingsland Bridge, as well as following up a number of enquiries around the town centre.

If you believe you may have seen him or have any information that could help find Nathan please contact police quoting reference number 347i of 27 March.

