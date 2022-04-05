9.8 C
Police appeal for witnesses following report of rape in Bridgnorth

By Shropshire Live

A man has been arrested and released on police bail following the reported rape of a 20-year-old woman in Bridgnorth.

The incident is reported to have taken place on the grassy area in Underhill Road between some time between 12.45am and 2.30am on Sunday.

Police say a 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape and released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Officers are keen to speak to any witnesses, in particular anyone who was in Ridleys on the River on Saturday evening.

Anyone with information that may help with the investigation is asked to contact police by calling 101 or via their website quoting incident 188 of 3 April.

Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

