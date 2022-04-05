9.8 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, April 6, 2022
- Advertisement -

Former and serving West Mercia Police officers charged with sending grossly offensive messages

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A former and a serving West Mercia Police officer are both to appear in court charged with sending grossly offensive messages, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

James Watts, 31, and PC Joann Jinks, 40, are charged with sending messages including images in May and June 2020 by means of a public electronic communications network, contrary to S.127 of the Communications Act 2003.

They are due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on 13 May.

- Advertisement -

The alleged offences involve racially discriminatory material being shared by the defendants on WhatsApp at a time when they were both serving police constables.  

An investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct began in June 2020 following a referral from West Mercia Police after intelligence was received by the force. At its conclusion in April 2021, an investigation report to the Crown Prosecution Service which has since authorised the charges.

James Watts is charged with sending ten grossly offensive messages and Joann Jinks with three grossly offensive messages, contrary to the Communications Act 2003.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP