Man in critical condition after being rescued from River Severn in Shrewsbury

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was rescued from the River Severn in Shrewsbury during the early hours of this morning.

Officers were called to St Julian’s Crescent at around 12.55am following reports of a person in the river.

The man was rescued and taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

- Advertisement -

Investigating officers are trying to establish the man’s movements before he was found in the water.

It is believed he had been in The Nag’s Head on Wyle Cop and had been involved in an altercation shortly before he left the premises around midnight.

Anyone who was in the pub between 9.50pm yesterday (Sunday 3 April) and 12.15am this morning (Monday 4 April) or in the area at the time of the incident, or may have CCTV or dash-cam footage is asked to contact West Mercia Police quoting incident 19i of 4 April, 2022.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or 0800 555 111.

Earlier today, police confirmed a man who was rescued from the River Severn on Friday night has died in hospital.