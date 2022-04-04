11.1 C
Man dies after being rescued from River Severn in Shrewsbury

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A man rescued from the River Severn in Shrewsbury on Friday night has died in hospital.

The 32-year-old was rescued by emergency services who responded to calls from the public concerned that someone was in distress and calling for help in the River Severn near Victoria Quay in Shrewsbury.

Officers from West Mercia Police and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service rushed to the area and located the man in the water.

He was recovered by Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital by ambulance in a critical condition.

Police today confirmed that the man had died.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “We can confirm that sadly the 32-year-old man who was rescued from the River Severn on Friday night has since died in hospital.

“Our thoughts remain with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

