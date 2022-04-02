Telford & Wrekin Council shortlisted for two national awards

Telford & Wrekin Council has been shortlisted for two top national awards in the ‘Oscars’ of local government, the MJ Achievement Awards 2022.

The annual awards recognise the very best in council services across the UK.

Telford & Wrekin Council has been shortlisted for two awards, including the top award, Local Authority of the Year and Senior Leadership Team of the Year.

The nominations come shortly after news that the council has been shortlisted for four other top awards in this year’s Local Government Chronicle awards.

Leader of the Council, Shaun Davies (Labour) said: “It’s probably not something you think about on a day to day basis, but so many aspects of your life are linked to the work of your council. Whether your roads are in good condition, whether your bins get emptied on time, your parks and green spaces, public health support, education and care – hundreds of services that impact your quality of life.

“Our biggest measure of success will always be what our residents and businesses think of us, but being recognised by our peers as one of the best local authorities in the country for the second year running gives us confidence that we are doing the right things.

“We are never complacent and we will continue to work tirelessly to deliver excellent public services whilst maintaining the lowest council tax in the Midlands.”

The winners of the MJ Achievement Awards will be announced on Friday 24 June 2022.